Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

DBK Financial Counsel LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 5.0% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $527.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.34. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

