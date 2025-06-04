JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) is Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAVA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,402.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.