Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,712,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 688.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,033 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.88.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $412.49 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.54 and a 200-day moving average of $426.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

