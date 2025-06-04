Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.26.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

