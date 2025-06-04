RFG Advisory LLC Sells 912 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

