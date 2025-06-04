Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 802 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after buying an additional 2,651,593 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,505,000 after buying an additional 1,741,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,926,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 206,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,302,000 after purchasing an additional 169,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VV stock opened at $275.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.41 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.