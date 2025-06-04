Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 244 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 750,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,577,000 after acquiring an additional 266,381 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 633,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after acquiring an additional 249,736 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,675 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,145,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 319,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 47,531 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $74.26. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

