Czech National Bank Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after buying an additional 1,089,281 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 368,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 46,223 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.77 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

