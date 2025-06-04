RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,807 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 122,633.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 150,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Cowen cut Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.87%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

