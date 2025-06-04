Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 1.8% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average is $97.55.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

