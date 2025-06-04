First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 116,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,065,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after acquiring an additional 70,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

