TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,279 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1,457.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 133,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

