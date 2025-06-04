TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3%

IYW stock opened at $161.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

