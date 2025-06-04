TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,696 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 236,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,268,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 924,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

