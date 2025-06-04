What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Cresco Labs Q1 Earnings?

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 9.15%.
Cresco Labs Trading Down 4.1%
CRLBF opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $277.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.73. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.
About Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.
