What is Cormark’s Estimate for Cresco Labs FY2026 Earnings?

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Cresco Labs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.
Cresco Labs Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.05.
About Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.
