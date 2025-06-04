Roth Capital Predicts Applied Digital FY2028 Earnings

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

APLD has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of APLD opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 6.09.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In other news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,291. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.