Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,292 shares during the period. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF makes up 1.9% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 15.85% of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF worth $18,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF alerts:

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MAXJ opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

About iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (MAXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.