Unigestion Holding SA Purchases Shares of 7,180 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,338,000 after purchasing an additional 182,965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,840,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $149.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.25 and a 200 day moving average of $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

