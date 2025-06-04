Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,511 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $222,106.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,672,187.03. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,396 shares of company stock worth $2,747,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $176.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.02. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.