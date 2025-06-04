Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

