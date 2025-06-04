Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $190.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.18. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

