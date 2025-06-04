Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 161.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 512,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,545,000 after purchasing an additional 316,297 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3%

BATS QUAL opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.