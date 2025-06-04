Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 82 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $621.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $556.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.21.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.