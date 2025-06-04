Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.679 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.69%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

