Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $6,960,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 221,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 87,209 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

