Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.03 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of J opened at $125.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $156.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.91.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

