Fulton Bank N.A. Has $835,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 88,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 114,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.61 and its 200 day moving average is $180.94. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

