Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 318 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

