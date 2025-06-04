Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.94, for a total transaction of $16,297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,342,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,354,802.98. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total transaction of $16,258,000.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $339.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 216.54 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $97.92 and a 12-month high of $341.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,148,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Carvana by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carvana by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,305,000 after acquiring an additional 130,942 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $60,866,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

