Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,936 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 754.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,423 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average is $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

