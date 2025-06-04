Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 668 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $219.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.28 and its 200 day moving average is $251.18. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

