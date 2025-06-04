OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Holdings Raised by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 53,625.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in OneMain by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 14,167.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 48,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $58.90.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 87.95%.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $261,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,045.47. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,446,250. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,448,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OMF

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.