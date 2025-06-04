NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading 50% Higher – What’s Next?

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 50% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 565,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 601% from the average daily volume of 80,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
NexOptic Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.
About NexOptic Technology
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
