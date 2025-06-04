ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading 22.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.70 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 78.30 ($1.06). 15,714,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 4,104,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.80 ($0.86).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.80) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.
Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.
