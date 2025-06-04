Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $148,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of EXC opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

