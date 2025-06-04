Whipplewood Advisors LLC Has $195,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1,297.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $195.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

