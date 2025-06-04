Whipplewood Advisors LLC Has $111,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,054.52.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE AZO opened at $3,750.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,698.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,477.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,750.53 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $36.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,940. The trade was a 96.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,555,640. The trade was a 49.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,973 shares of company stock worth $51,346,997. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

