Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 31,640 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,899,281.72. The trade was a 39.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yvonne Greenstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ALNY opened at $303.77 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.25 and a 1 year high of $307.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of -139.99 and a beta of 0.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

