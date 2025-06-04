HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 276,157.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,635,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,922 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,885,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,441,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,720,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 538,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,036,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $272.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $213.26 and a 1-year high of $280.63.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

