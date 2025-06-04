Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,483,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,084,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $10,054,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,435.88. This represents a 53.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $25,504.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $545,765.22. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,125 shares of company stock valued at $23,619,296 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.22. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $117.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

