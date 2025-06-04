Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXSM. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXSM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $322,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,186.13. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 20,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $2,163,636.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $605,248.78. The trade was a 78.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,619 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $110.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.34. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

