Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,276 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,276 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.00.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 122.58%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

