KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.9% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $120.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.42. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $15,929,644.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,642,696.74. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

