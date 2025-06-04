Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,056 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 33.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $264.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.85. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

