Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.40, for a total value of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,652.80. This trade represents a 10.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,969 shares of company stock valued at $25,349,594. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.73.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $759.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.74. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.52 and a 12-month high of $766.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

