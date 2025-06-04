5,446 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Acquired by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 10,061.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $842,451.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,378.10. This represents a 15.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,790,844.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,917.80. This trade represents a 46.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,811 shares of company stock valued at $10,337,133. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

