Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,399 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,452,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,289,000 after purchasing an additional 557,934 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 795,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 54,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 263,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 765,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNSA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -207.91 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 62,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $1,697,630.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,100.42. The trade was a 39.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Moat sold 6,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $175,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,415 shares in the company, valued at $263,620. The trade was a 39.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,910 shares of company stock worth $8,336,038. 54.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

