Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,383 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 108,440.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.0% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $807,383.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,759.96. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $6,827,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,773 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

