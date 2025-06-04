Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 60,970 Shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,970 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 3.41% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,765.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZT opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

